Nokia’s new budget phones aim to dethrone the Moto G

HMD has just announced a bunch of new Nokia Android devices, all of which aim to bring some Nordic style to the budget Android segment. It’s also finally announced release details for the Nokia 8.3.

While none of these new releases is a high-end, spec-heavy phone there’s still plenty to get excited about if you’re a fan of good looking and importantly affordable Android phones.

First up we’ve got the Nokia 3.4, a £129 device that boasts a multi camera setup with dedicated portrait and night mode sand an ultra-wide lens. It’ll come in three Nordic-inspired hues including a rather lovely-looking dusk and it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset.

On the front, there’s a 6.39-inch screen with a small cutout on the left for the front camera. In terms of resolution, you’re looking at a 720p panel – which should just about be ok for media and scrolling through snaps. 1080p would have been nice, but for this price we’ll make do.

The Nokia 3.4 also has a USB-C port – not always a given at this price – and it’ll start shipping in October.

Alongside this you’ll find the Nokia 2.4, an even cheaper entry. This phone packs both a main and depth camera with a night mode. The same selection of Nordic colours and a slightly textured cover. There’s a 4500mAh battery inside. Micro USB and a 6.5-inch 720p 21:9 display.

The Nokia 2.4 will ship in October, costing £99.

In terms of the Nokia 8.3, Nokia is finally revealing when we’ll be able to nab the phone of choice for James Bond in the upcoming film No Time to Die. The 8.3 goes on sale today, costing £500. It packs 5G support, a Snapdragon 765G chipset and Zeiss engineered cameras. It also features a very clean version of Android 10 (with an Android 11 update coming) and a massive 6.81-inch 1080p display.

