The autumn smartphone onslaught continues apace, with the Nokia X7 the latest Android device to be revealed.

Backed by parent company HMD Global, Nokia has announced the latest addition to its smartphone range, the Nokia X7 – but there’s a catch.

The new handset only looks like it will be released in China, with the just arrived Nokia 7.1 the closest equivalent available in the UK – at least until we learn more about the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

You might not lose any sleep over it, though, as its specs are probably best described as ‘fair to middling’.

There’s a 6.2-inch Full HD LCD display (complete with notch), a mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC, and 64GB and 128GB storage options with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, respectively. A dual camera configuration features on the rear of the device, comprised of a 12-megapixel primary lens and a 13-megapixel depth sensor, while the X7 will ship with Android Oreo rather than the newer Android 9.0 Pie.

Given it’s China, though, these will be significantly altered versions of Google’s mobile OS and won’t feature most of the baked-in services western smartphone users are accustomed to.

The X7’s battery life could be decent though, as it packs a 3500mAh cell to support its large display, and fast charging is supported up to 18W. A final selling point is the fact that the Nokia X7 will retain a physical 3.5mm headphone jack – an increasingly rare feature, but one that many mobile users covet.

Nokia X7 pricing starts at 1699 Chinese yuan, which works out at around £185 or $245 in the US.

Would you consider the Nokia X7 if it were released in the UK? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.