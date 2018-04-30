New Nokia X 2018: Release date, specs, price and latest Nokia X6 rumours

The Nokia X6 has broken cover ahead of its supposed scheduled announcement in China on May 16. Here’s everything we know so far, including the Nokia X (2018) release date, specs, price and all the latest rumours as Nokia prepares to unveil it latest phone or phones.

Nokia, under the wing of HMD Global, is working on bringing another former classic back to life, apparently. This time it’s believed to be the Nokia X6, one of the firm’s first Symbian-powered smartphones.

It looks like Nokia has brought the now-outdated handset in line with modern standards, replacing the chunky plastic frame with something a little more slender and the 3.2-inch 16:9 screen with a ‘notched’ 5.9-inch 19:9 edge-to-edge panel.

But that’s only the start. Symbian has seemingly been replaced with Android on the 2018 Nokia X; the tangible buttons have been exchanged for customisable on-screen navigation keys; and everything under the hood has been stripped out and modernised.

The base model of the Nokia X6 is thought to come with a MediaTek Helio P60 CPU and 4GB of RAM, while the souped-up variant is rumoured to pack a Snapdragon 636 CPU and 6GB of RAM, according to GSMArena. Both sport a dual-camera and ship running Android 8.0, the site claims.

But that’s not the only new Nokia X phone we’re expecting to see launched this month.

Joining the X6 reboot could be a new 2018 Nokia X flagship. Here’s an (alleged) peek at the device as spotted on Weibo by Nokiamob.

While the devices appear similar at first glance – thanks largely to the notch at the top of both screens – you’ll notice a major difference in the positioning of the Nokia logo. On the alleged X6 (top photo), it’s in the bottom right-hand corner of the device’s front, whereas the would-be 2018 Nokia X features the Finnish firm’s branding dead centre.

This suggests that two new Nokia X devices could be outed – or that one of the photos in a phoney.

Nokia X (2018) Release Date: When does the Nokia X6 come out?

Nokia has confirmed that it will take the wraps off of its new Nokia X device or devices at a May 16 event in China. The base X6 model is tipped to cost £180 ($250), while less is known about the 2018 Nokia X.

Here’s what the invitation looks like.

There’s no word on whether the handset will make its way to other regions, like the UK, but a bunch of Nokia X (2018) promotional material has already been spied in the wild in China, with Nokia blog Nokiamob sharing the following image.

Do you like the look of the Nokia X (2018) and will it be called the Nokia X6? Let us know over on Facebook or Twitter @TrustedReviews.