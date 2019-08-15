HMD is extending its promise to provide regular security updates to Nokia phones from two years to three, the company revealed yesterday, but only for certain models.

HMD unveiled a new era of Nokia devices at the beginning of 2017 with the pledge to give its customers two major Android OS updates and two years worth of regular security updates from the date of their release.

That two year period is ending soon but the security updates are set to keep on coming, announced HMD on Wednesday. The company revealed that once it hits the respective two year anniversaries of the Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3, users of these smartphones will continue to receive quarterly security patch updates right up until the end of the third year.

The Nokia 3 will be the first handset to receive year three updates from September of this year until September of next year. The Nokia 5, 6 and 8 will receive a years worth of updates but these will be from October of this year until October of next year.

This sweet additional year worth of updates will also include any patches from previous months so Nokia fans can be confident that their phones are secure and up to date.

Unfortunately for them, Nokia 2 users will not be so lucky. Security patches for this model are still scheduled to end this November. Nokia 6 Amazon users in the US and India will be equally disappointed to hear that support for their handset will likewise conclude this October.

“We aim to be completely transparent when it comes to updates and software”, said HMD staff member, HMD_Laura, on the Nokia community forum. “That’s why we want to ensure that Nokia smartphone fans know when their model will no longer receive the security updates they’ve been used to”.

