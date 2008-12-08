Nokia Touchscreen Gesture Handset Imminent?

Is this what the Finns have in store for us?

Dream or reality?



A ”mere” 23 months after Apple first announced the iPhone we may finally have what the industry has long needed: its biggest player to come up with a viable alternative.



Flashing this ad at a Capital Markets Day presentation in Brooklyn last week the Finnish mega-corporate said did nothing to elaborate on the tantalising shot – even not going to far as to distinguish fact from vapour.



Naturally then I tend to treat such viral marketing with a certain amount of healthy contempt but it is worth noting that Nokia is one of the few companies out there which does have its own patent for gesture based technology – so this may not be as far-fetched as it seems. Indeed if I had to make a call I’d suggest it is the rather generic hardware which is the more likely mock-up with the software probably authentic. After all if the N97 taught us anything it is that the S60 platform needs radical optimisation for touchscreen technology.



Here’s to keeping hope alive, people….



via Journaldugeek (Google Translated)