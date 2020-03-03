Nokia teases Bond-themed phone launch ahead of No Time To Die

Nokia has announced a special-event for March 19 in London, which could see the launch of phones originally planned for the cancelled MWC show.

HMD Global, the patent company behind the revitalised smartphone brand, has send a save the date out to the media, while company executives have also tweeted out the teaser video for the event.

The video itself has a very overt James Bond intro feel to it. Whether that means there’s a 007 theme to the phones, or some kind of movie tie-in, remains to be seen.

You can see its below:

The film No Time To Die launches in cinema on April 3 2020, just a couple of weeks after the phone launch event, so anything is possible. There have been some 007-branded Kevlar cases knocking about for the Nokia 7.2 and 6.2, so it’s possible we’ll learn more about that during the event.

So what can we expect from the event? Well the latest updates to the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 8.3 were expected at MWC so we will probably see them here. It’s possible the Nokia 10, the long-tipped smartphone with five camera lenses on the rear of the device. That’s been on the agenda since the summer of 2019, according to reports.

It’s possible new Nokia feature phones will arrive, and perhaps the latest tribute to the firm’s glorious past akin to the Nokia 3310 and Nokia 8810.

The cancellation of MWC has placed the entire smartphone calendar in flux, with a number of high profile launches postponed. We’re getting everything in drips now, and it seems Nokia is the latest to show its hand heading into the spring season.

If the separate event strategies work out for the companies in question, it might be the end for events like MWC in years to come.

