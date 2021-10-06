 large image

Nokia T20 announced as an affordable, long-lasting tablet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

HMD Global has unveiled the new Nokia T20, an ultra-affordable Android tablet.

The Finnish company had teased the launch of its new tablet last week with the phrase: “Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet”.

It turns out that what it meant was the Nokia T20, a £180 full-sized tablet that’s been “designed to last”.

Led by a 10.4-inch 1200 x 2000 (2K) display, which is housed in a body formed from sandblasted aluminium, it appears to be a surprisingly classy tablet for the money. That claimed toughness would appear to come via an IP52 rating and so-called “toughened glass”.

It’s a relatively skinny thing at 7.8mm, and the Wi-Fi model weighs 465g. As that suggests, there’s also a 4G model (not 5G) that weighs 5g more, and costs an additional £20.

Performance-wise you’re looking at a humble Unisoc T610 processor, which suggests that the tablet’s sharp looks might not be reflected in its performance. This is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, so it’s far from a generous specification.

Elsewhere there’s a meaty 8200 mAh battery, which could well make good on Nokia’s claims of “all-day battery life”.

One of the most appealing elements of this tablet could prove to be is its use of a near-stock Android 11 OS. We’re used to affordable tablets from Samsung, Huawei, and especially Amazon sporting heavy custom skins.

You can pre-order the Nokia T20 now from the official Nokia website, with an estimated shipping date of October 11.

