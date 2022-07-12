 large image

Nokia T10 compact tablet announced alongside three feature phones

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nokia has announced a new compact tablet, the Nokia T10, alongside three new feature phones, all shipping on July 27.

The Nokia T10 is smaller follow up to the full-sized Nokia T20 that launched late last year. It features an 8-inch 800 x 1280 display housed within a tough-sounding unibody polymer body with a scratch-hiding nano-textured finish.

It runs on Android 12, with Nokia promising two years of Android upgrades, and three years of monthly security updates. That’s pretty good for a cheap tablet, and at £129, this is most certainly a cheap tablet.

With that tough build (there’s even IPX2 certification), cheap price tag, and Netflix certification, it seems Nokia is positioning this tablet as the perfect knock-about family device.

It’s powered by a humble Unisoc T606 chip with 3GB of RAM, and there’s 32 GB of storage with potential of 512GB of expansion via a microSD slot.

There’s also an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

Nokia wasn’t finished with its announcements. The brand is still burning a candle for the feature phone market – those ‘dumb phones’ that predated the smartphone boom, and a market which the original Nokia pretty much ruled.

There are three new Nokia feature phones to add to the roster: the Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, and the Nokia 2660 Flip.

The Nokia 8210 4G is as classic a Nokia phone as you could imagine, resurrecting the candy bar design of the original Nokia 8210 from 1999. This one’s been updated, of course, with 4G connectivity, a large 2.8-inch display, and a £64.99 price tag.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is quite possibly the most interesting device of the four. Yes, it’s another retrotastic candy bar dumb phone, but it houses and charges a set of wireless earbuds on the back behind a slider mechanism. You also get corresponding media keys along the side bezels, as well as a set of loud stereo speakers. It costs £74.99.

Finally there’s the Nokia 2660 Flip. As the name suggests, it’s a classic flip phone targeted at “those over 55”, with a big display, hearing aid compatibility, and chunky physical buttons. You also get a dedicated emergency button that can alert five contacts with a single push. It costs £64.99.

