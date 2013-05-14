Nokia Lumia 925 Deals: Where you can get one

The Nokia Lumia 925 was officially unveiled this morning, May 14, at a dedicated event in London, so we’ve decided to find out where you can pick up the Nokia Lumia 925 in the UK.

British Nokia fans will be able to enjoy the metal-bodied Nokia Lumia 925 from June, taking advantage of its supposed advanced 8.7-megapixel camera technology with optical image stabilisation and low-light efficiency.

Otherwise the Nokia Lumia 925 is the same as the Nokia Lumia 920, but feels much more premium due to its combination of metal and plastic finishes and more sombre colour palette.

Nokia Lumia 925 on Three

Three has confirmed that it will offer the Nokia Lumia 925, fully compatible with the 4G LTE roll-out later this year.

Until then, consumers can enjoy the Nokia Lumia 925 on Three’s Ultrafast network, but the network provider hasn’t released any pricing or firm release date details as of yet.

“We’re delighted to be ranging the Nokia Lumia 925 on Three,” said Sylvia Chind, Head of Devices at Three. “Not only is Nokia’s latest smartphone stylish and slim it also includes some of the best camera technology we’ve ever seen. Taking editing and sharing stunning nightlife scenes or holiday snaps on the Lumia 925 is now even more enjoyable and is the perfect partner to our Ultrafast network.”

Nokia Lumia 925 on Vodafone

Vodafone UK will be offering the Nokia Lumia 925, exclusively able to supply consumers with a black 32GB edition.

The Nokia Lumia 925 will be ready for the Vodafone 4G tariffs when they launch later this year, but the network provider has yet to outline any concrete tariff pricing for the handset.

“The new Nokia Lumia 925 is sleek, sophisticated and delivers outstanding performance – it’s a great smartphone,” said Patrick Chomet, Group Director of Terminals at Vodafone. “We look forward to offering the Nokia Lumia 925 accorss our markets on Vodafone Red, as well as other tariffs, enabling customers to make the most of their new smartphone on Vodafone’s fast and reliable network.”

Nokia Lumia 925 at Phones 4U

Phones 4U will be stocking the Nokia Lumia 925 from June, but has yet to confirm which networks it will be offered on and the pricing or availability.

“We’re anticipating a good reception to the Nokia Lumia 925, as we know from YouGiv research that customers with Nokia devices currently rate handset satisfaction and quality at 8 out of 10,” said Scott Hooton, Chief Commercial Officer at Phones 4U.

