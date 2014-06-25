Nokia Lumia 635 coming July 3 as 4G Moto G rival

The 4G Nokia Lumia 635 is coming to the UK on July 3, Microsoft has announced.

Looks like the 4G Moto G, which just arrived in the UK, is going to have some modestly priced competition next month in the form of the Windows Phone 8.1 Nokia Lumia 635.

It will launch for £119.99 in the UK and will be available from network providers and smartphone retailers from July 3. It will come in three colours – orange, green and matte black.

“Building around the excitement of the Nokia Lumia 630 launch, we are delighted to announce the Lumia 635,” said Conor Pierce, VP of Microsoft Devices for the UK and Ireland. “This powerful 4G device boasts quad-core processing and the uncompromised Windows 8.1 experience which is all packed into a beautiful design at an affordable price point.”

Nokia Lumia 635 Features

The Nokia Lumia 635 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA display running Windows Phone 8.1, powered by a 1830mAh battery.

It runs on a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor with 512MB of RAM and comes with 8GB of internal storage. It does support microSD cards up to 128GB though.

In the rear, the Lumia 635 offers a 5-megapixel camera with auto focus, but sadly it lacks any kind of front-facing option for video calling.

As for connectivity, there’s obviously the key 4G LTE, but you’ll also get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 LE.

Aside from the standard colour options, you can also purchase additional changeable shells in bright orange, bright green, bright yellow, matte black and matte white.

The Nokia Lumia 635 features the new SensorCore technology that offers motion sensing on a low-power basis, letting you track your movements and activity.



Read more: Nokia Lumia 635 vs Lumia 630