Nokia G300 could be the most affordable 5G phone yet

HMD Global has announced the Nokia G300, which could very well be the most affordable 5G smartphone we’ve yet seen.

Set to become available in the US on October 19, the Nokia G300 offers next-gen mobile network speeds for just $199 (around £145).

Those expecting some compromises for that low low price tag might be onto something here, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before. The G300’s 6.5-inch LCD is big, but comes with a mere HD+ (720p) resolution, much like the Nokia G50 before it.

It’s powered by a modest Snapdragon 480 5G processor, which is Qualcomm’s latest budget chip. We’ve seen this component in the Nokia XR20 and the Motorola Moto G50 before, where it provided solid general performance.

There’s also 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with microSD support. That storage provision isn’t bad at all for the money, even if non-5G affordable phones are routinely hitting 128GB now.

One of the stand-out specs for recent Nokia phones has been their battery life, and the Nokia G300 seems to follow suit. While its 4,470mAh cell doesn’t quite match the mammoth 5,000mAh cell of the Nokia G50, HMD Global is still claiming 2-days of battery life for it, courtesy of some AI smarts.

When it comes to camera tech, you get a 16MP wide sensor, backed by a 5MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP depth sensor.

You also get Nokia’s traditionally clean take on Android 11 here, though we’re not spotting quite the same extended update guarantee as certain other recent Nokia phones in the G300’s blurb.

We haven’t heard anything on a wider rollout for the Nokia G300, but we’ll keep you posted.