A Nokia-branded smart TV is coming, but not to Europe

More and more smartphone manufacturers are jumping into the TV market. So far 2019 has seen OnePlus and Xiaomi produce TVs, and now Nokia has waded into the sector

Details are emerging out of India (via Times of India) that Finnish smartphone brand Nokia has entered into a partnership with e-commerce giant Flipkart to produce a smart TV for the market.

It follows on from Motorola and OnePlus launching their own TVs in India in October, with sources suggesting the TV will be smart-enabled, come in sizes 50-inch and above and support 4K.

The panel will feature Intelligent Dimming technology, which sounds similar to local dimming in how it tackles contrast and black levels, but according to the Times of India article is meant to be a better method of doing it. We’re somewhat skeptical of that claim, especially considering we don’t know the price of the TV yet.

It’ll be an LED TV that’ll run Android 9.0 and have access to the Google Play Store. The TV’s speakers will be courtesy of JBL by Harman. That’s all we know on the technical side, with no mention of HDR, Atmos or what smart features it will carry.

Commenting on the news, Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships, said: “We are delighted that Flipkart, the leading e-commerce company in the country, will bring the first-ever Nokia branded Smart TVs to India. Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the Nokia brand in a new category.”

The manufacture and distribution of these Nokia-branded TVs will take place in India, and this bit of news, along with the partnership, make it unlikely that it’ll be available outside of India.

The Nokia smart TV is expected to go on sale in December.

