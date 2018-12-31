Nokia 9 Pureview render shows why people are excited about five-camera phone

A couple of years ago, if we told you one of the most anticipated phones of 2019 would bear the name Nokia, would you have believed us?

That’s the state of play with the Nokia 9 Pureview right now, which is the long-awaited flagship device packing five rear cameras.

Things are starting to get more real with a number of new leaks and rumours emerging at the turn of the new year.

First up, the ever-reliable Evan ‘@evleaks’ Blass who has posted the first official press render of the device, lining up with what we’ve seen in previous leaks. There’s that unique camera, flash and sensor array with the Zeiss branding, along with the Android One logo, aligning with reports the Nokia 9 Pureview will rock the Google-centric version of Android Pie.

Further leaks (via MySmartPrice) have suggested there’ll be a 5.99-inch display with a 2K resolution that plays nice with HDR10 content. It’s not exactly clear yet what all of those cameras will be used for, but we’re excited to find out. There was a time when the Pureview branding was a real sign of quality, so we’re hoping Nokia custodian HMD Global produces the goods this time around.

On the front of the device we can see there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. There’s no notch and rather sizeable bezels at the top and bottom of the handset. The phone itself is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but the battery is believed to be a whopping 4,150mAh.

We’re likely to see the handset make its debut in the next couple of months, either at CES 2019 in the second week of January, or the the following month at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona.

Will you be rocking the Nokia 9 when those five cameras land in early 2019? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.