Nokia 9 PureView leak tips early release date and world-beating camera

HMD Global is set to try and revitalise the Nokia mobile brand this year with the launch of the world’s first penta-camera phone, the Nokia 9 PureView – and now a new leak has seemingly revealed the Nokia 9’s release date.

That’s according to 91mobiles and “sources in Nokia’s distribution channels”, which has Nokia 9 being unveiled at a special in event in Dubai by the end of January. Following this, a separate launch will apparently be staged in India in February, meaning the phone is likely to be on shelves well before MWC 2019 kicks-off on February 25.

The site adds that Nokia has a handful of other phones slated to launch this year – we’ve heard rumours of a new version of the iconic Nokia 8110, for example – but it looks like the launch of the eagerly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S10 could see the company shy away from the late-February spotlight as it looks to make its mark on the 2019 Android landscape.

And it has a good chance of doing so, if the rumoured Nokia 9 specs turn out to be true.

For one, there’s the much-touted penta-lens camera, which would make the Nokia 9 PureView the first commercial handset in the world with five camera lenses on its rear. Deployed to good effect, this could make it one of the best very best camera phones for low-light photography – or any type of photography or video capturing, for that matter.

Less excitingly, the Nokia 9 is expected to launch with last year’s Snapdragon 845 SoC backed by 8GB of RAM, though it’s thought that an updated 5G version featuring the Snapdragon 855 could come to market later in the year.

An in-display fingerprint reader is also mooted to feature, while other rumoured Nokia 9 specs include a 5.9-inch QHD display, 128GB of on-board storage, a 4150mAh battery, and Android Pie.

Expect to learn more in the coming weeks, as Nokia will have to announce an event fairly soon if a late-January launch is indeed on the cards.

