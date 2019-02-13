Nokia 9 PureView specs confirmed via Android Enterprise listing

The Nokia 9 PureView is an Android phone that just can’t stop leaking. Just yesterday we were looking at what look to be official press shots, and now the key specifications have been published on the Android Enterprise website. Not bad for a phone that doesn’t officially exist yet.

While this latest leak doesn’t tell us much that we didn’t already know, it’s nice to have confirmation through more official channels, and you don’t get much more official than the Android Enterprise catalogue of supported devices.

Related: Best Android phones

The listing confirmed that the Nokia PureView 9 is a 6-inch device (it actually specified that it’s a phone, in case there was any lingering doubt) with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Also mentioned were NFC support and a fingerprint scanning, which isn’t a huge surprise given recent press images showed a big fingerprint right there on the screen.

Finally, the listing states that the Nokia 9 PureView won’t include Zero-touch Support, which means that settings on the device can’t be tinkered by administrators remotely.

The listing has been taken down now, but it featured this lovely shot of the phone with its screen off.

Of course, the phone is far more recognisable from the back, thanks to the five camera lenses that stare back at you. No mention of them in the listing, which means we’re none the wiser as to what they actually do.

Looking to recent Android phones, the lenses could be for any of the following: field of depth sensing, monochrome photography, telephoto zoom, wide field of view, or Time of Flight sensing. We just don’t know which.

Secondly, there’s no mention of processor. Rumour has it that it’ll be running last year’s Snapdragon 845 processor, rather than the newer, faster Snapdragon 855. Whether or not that’s a dealbreaker will depend on the price Nokia tries to get for it.

Related: Best smartphone

The sudden flurry of leaks indicates a big reveal, and soon. Nokia is planning an event on Sunday February 24 at MWC in Barcelona. It would be a huge surprise if the Nokia PureView 9 doesn’t make its official debut in sunny Spain.

Are you excited by the Nokia 9 PureView? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.