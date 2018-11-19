The seriously strange-looking Nokia 9 PureView could be announced in the next few weeks, according to a new report.

The handset has been the subject of speculation for much of 2018, but until now there’s not been a lot to go on in terms of an actual unveiling and release. The latest (via MySmartPrice) is that the Nokia 9 PureView will launch at an event in Dubai on December 5.

The handset’s headline feature will likely be its heavily rumoured − and unique looking − penta-lens camera setup. According to a series of leaks, the Nokia 9 PureView will have five rear camera sensors.

What each individual sensor will bring to the table isn’t yet clear, but there’ll likely be a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. They’ll be laid out − along with an LED flash and proximity sensor − in a rather eye-catching hexagonal arrangement.

A series of freshly leaked images published on SlashLeaks claim to show off a case for the handset, which perfectly matches the many leaks (and renders based on leaks) we’ve already seen throughout this year.

Love them or hate them, unusual-looking rear camera arrangements seem to be a growing trend.

Over recent months, we’ve also seen the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A9, which has four rear camera sensors stacked on top of each other, and the Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro each of which has a triple rear camera setup, with the sensors arranged in a grid.

The Nokia 9 PureView is also expected to feature a 5.9-inch QHD display, a hefty 4150mAh battery, wireless charging and Android Pie. It’s also been rumoured to have a Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB of RAM.

The Nokia 9 PureView is also expected to feature a 5.9-inch QHD display, a hefty 4150mAh battery, wireless charging and Android Pie. It's also been rumoured to have a Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB of RAM.