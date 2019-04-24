The Nokia 9 Pureview lets you unlock with a stick of gum

The Nokia 9 Pureview is having some interesting teething problems with its latest patch. The update promised to make the in-screen fingerprint reader more reliable, but it’s actually made it incredibly vulnerable, with multiple owners posting videos of the handset unlocking with unregistered fingerprints and even a stick of chewing gum.

Here’s the gum trick in action:

…and again without the screen protector. It takes a bit longer, but is ultimately just as successful:

The problem seems to have kicked off with the release update v4.22. In the release notes, the update promised to improve the fingerprint reader so that it wouldn’t require such hard presses on the screen before unlocking.

While you might think that rolling back to the previous version of the OS would fix the issue, another user posted a video of them unlocking the handset with unregistered fingerprints before the patch, meaning that your security is unlikely to be improved even with that drastic step.

One Reddit user was particularly critical of the fingerprint reader, writing: “I’ve got one and it’s a joke.”

“Register one finger and any can unlock, tapping rapidly & randomly can unlock it, tapping it with a t-shirt/cloth wrapped around your finger will unlock it… It’s terrible.”

You would imagine that HMD Global – the company that makes phones under the Nokia brand – will be looking to fix this embarrassing bug as quickly as possible, but in the meantime you’re advised to disable fingerprint unlocks and revert to entering a PIN. Yes, it’s slower and can be copied if seen, but it’s a precaution that’s probably worth taking in the short term.

