Nokia 9 PureView Deal: Get a free pair of Nokia True Wireless Earbuds

With preorders for the Nokia 9 PureView now live, you can get a free pair of Nokia True Wireless Earbuds if you go through Nokia directly.

Over the last few days, Nokia has revealed no less than five phones at MWC2019, with the Nokia 9 PureView being the standout device. Boasting a total of five cameras, the 9 PureView is a photographic beast that’ll retail for the comparatively low price of just £549 – much cheaper than a Pixel 3.

Nokia PureView 9 Deal Nokia PureView 9 with FREE Nokia True Wireless Earbuds When preordering Nokia's brand new flagship device, you can bag yourself a free pair of True Wireless Earbuds to enjoy all your carefully curated playlists with ease. Talk about a sweet deal.

As if the price wasn’t good enough however, Nokia has decided to sweeten the deal even more by throwing in a free pair of True Wireless Earbuds (worth £129) with each preorder.

In our hands-on for the 9 PureView, Deputy Mobiles Editor Alex Walker-Todd detailed: “Where the Huawei P20 Pro ventured into then-unknown territory with its impressive triple camera arrangement, HMD [Global] has thrown out the rulebook and given the 9 PureView a total of five 12-megapixel rear sensors, alongside an LED flash and a ToF (Time-of-Flight) imaging sensor.”

“All of these cameras rely on the same underlying module, with two geared towards RGB light while three are tuned to only pull in image data in black and white. HMD says that this setup allows the phone to capture the “full spectrum of light”, supposedly absorbing more than 2.9x the amount of light compared to your typical phone camera setup.”

With that kind of performance going on under the hood, the 9 PureView is destined to be a sure winner with Instagrammers up and down the country.

Even if the True Wireless Earbuds aren’t your cup of tea, you could always sell them thereafter and reclaim some money back on the expense of your brand new Nokia PureView 9. All in all, it’s hard to argue with a deal this tasty.

