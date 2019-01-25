High Five! Nokia 9 Pureview with all the cameras set to rock up at MWC 2019

HMD Global is joining the crowded field at MWC 2019 next month, where it could finally announce the five-camera Nokia 9 Pureview smartphone.

The company will host a showcase on Sunday February 24 in sunny Barcelona at a time to be confirmed. Rival manufacturers like LG and Sony have already announced plans to attend the show this year.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the main man at HMD Global, Juho Savikas, who seems pretty keen Nokia fans tune into the event.

The expectations will be that the company will reveal one of the most anticipated phones of 2019, the Nokia 9 Pureview. All indications point to a unique five-camera array on the back of the handset, accompanied by a flash and a mystery sensor, and arranged like a flower petal.

Related: Best smartphones

Less excitingly, the Nokia 9 is expected to launch with last year’s Snapdragon 845 SoC backed by 8GB of RAM, though it’s thought that an updated 5G version featuring the Snapdragon 855 could come to market later in the year.

An in-display fingerprint reader is also mooted to feature, while other rumoured Nokia 9 specs include a 5.9-inch QHD display, 128GB of on-board storage, a 4150mAh battery, and Android Pie

This will likely be the true flagship Nokia fans have been waiting for since HMD Global resurrected the brand name a couple pf years back. Of course, HMD Global has hinted at the arrival of the Nokia 9 Pureview before now, only to leave us disappointed when an international variant of an existing phone has rocked up.

The Nokia 8.1 Plus and Nokia 6.2 could also be on deck for the event in Barcelona, while there’s also a chance the company will push our nostalgia button once again with a retro redo like the 3310. We’ll be live at Nokia’s event at MWC to bring you all the news.

Are you desperate for that Nokia-branded Android flagship to show its face at MWC 2019? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.