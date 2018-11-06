Is this the Nokia 9? Five camera handset showcased in purported renders

The Nokia 9 will indeed launch with a whopping five rear-facing cameras, judging by newly-leaked renders purportedly showing the phone in all its glory.

The new flagship has appeared in 3D renders based on CAD schematics, which @OnLeaks and the 91Mobiles site say represent the final designs for the handset many Nokia fans have been waiting all year for.

The quintet of rear cameras are arranged in a circle with an LED flash and a proximity sensor also part of the arrangement. The renders also show Zeiss branding. HMD Global, which licenses the Nokia brand name, is also expected to revive the dormant PureView technology for this phone.

There’s no hint of a physical fingerprint sensor, which also plays into rumours the device join the growing crop of handsets rocking and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Speaking of the display, many observers may be surprised to see the absence of a display notch within these renders. The familiar display cut-out had appeared within recently leaks, but is nowhere to be seen here.

The report predicts a 5.9-inch, 18:9 QHD resolution display, while there only seems to be a single sensor selfie camera. The overall dimensions are tipped to be 155 x 75 x 7.9mm, while the bottom of the phone will offer a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C charging. Interestingly, the SIM tray has been moved to the top of the device.

There’s no additional word on the specifications, but recent reports predict the Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a massive 4,150mAh battery.

There’s still no word on when the device will go on sale, but it’s unlikely HMD Global will push the phone out before the end of the year. It’s more likely we’ll see it at CES 2019 in January, or the following month at Mobile World Congress.

Are you intrigued by the five camera array? Or is this truly overkill for all but a few smartphone users?