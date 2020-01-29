Nokia’s 2020 flagship is coming soon, so here are all the latest news and rumours that you need to keep up to date before the launch arrives.

The most observant of Nokia fans may notice that the last phone in the series was the Nokia 9 PureView and so logic would dictate that the next should be called the 9.1; but sources including NotebookCheck report that the handset intended as the 9.1 has been canned after Nokia distanced itself from former collaborators Light (a camera manufacturer), which explains why the next entry in the series is expected to skip a number.

Nokia 9.2 PureView Release Date

There’s a chance that the release will take place at MWC 2020, which lasts from February 24-27 in Barcelona. This would fit last year’s pattern for one thing, which also saw the Nokia 9 PureView released in February.

What’s more, there could be a few more Nokia handsets making their bow at the tech show, possibly including the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 according to Gadgets360.

However, other sources such as NokiaMob have the device pegged for a release after June 2020. Twitter account Nokia Anew corroborate the date change in the embedded tweet above, claiming it’s shifted back to Autumn to account for the processor being upgraded.

Nokia 9.2 PureView Price

As the launch date is not yet certain, there’s no surprise that we don’t have access to exact pricing details at this point; but rest assured that what we’ve heard so far is positive, as Android Authority claims that the Nokia is targeting a price point of around €600 (~£508) rather than the heady heights of £1000 which several flagship brands have hit or exceeded.

Nokia 9.2 PureView Camera

By far the most interesting aspect of the Nokia 9 PureView was its crazy camera arrangement, which consisted of five 12-megapixel lenses and a Time-of-Flight sensor displayed in an even more trypophobia-triggering arrangement than the infamous iPhone 11 Pro.

After the Nokia 9 PureView’s radical experimentation met with mixed reviews, it’s likely that the 9.2 will be more similar to other phones on the market, with a main sensor that has a high megapixel count and then one or two complementary snappers to provide some added versatility; an ultrawide lens or a telephoto sensor for instance.

Meanwhile, NokiaMob claims that the selfie camera is due for a big upgrade to a resolution of 32 or 48-megapixels.

Nokia 9.2 PureView Processor

According to all sources we’ve seen so far, the Nokia 9.2 PureView will employ the Snapdragon 865 processor, Qualcomm’s top-tier chipset.

This news is promising but not all that surprising – but where it holds real significance is that the 9.2 could be Nokia’s first phone to boast 5G connectivity, since the Snapdragon 865 runs in conjunction with an X55 modem.

Rumour has it that the upcoming Nokia 8.2 could also be compatible with 5G, so it might be a race to see which one makes it to the shelves first to be crowned Nokia’s first 5G phone.

