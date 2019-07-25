Nokia 8.2 could be one of the first new Android Q phones

It’s been a busy week for Nokia/HMD and it doesn’t look like the news is going to stop anytime soon. Shortly after the leaks about the Nokia 6.2, the brand’s higher-end update to the Nokia 8.1 has also leaked out.

According to the report, which has been published by the site mysmartprice.com, the next entry into the Nokia 8 series will pluck a feature directly from the OnePlus 7 Pro in the form of a pop-up front camera. This would be the first time Nokia has used such a feature and it would allow them to stretch the screen out over more of the front of the device.

The leak also suggests that front camera will boast a 32MP sensor and that the phone will come running Android Q – the next version of Google’s OS that’s currently available for certain phones in beta form. Arriving with Android Q would seem to imply we won’t be seeing this device released until September at the earliest. Possible at the IFA 2019 tech show in Berlin?

Other specs touted include 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, along with a Snapdragon 700-series chipset. Considering the likely mid-range positioning of this device – the previous model was originally priced at £379 – we doubt this will be one of the 5G phones we expect to see later this year.

In our Nokia 8.1 review, in which we scored the phone a middling 3/5 we said: “The main selling points for the Nokia 8.1 are its attractive screen and Android One experience. But in my view, these aren’t enough to justify its £379 price point. For that money, it’s encroaching on the likes of the Honor 10, which has a better camera and performance. For less money, there’s also the Samsung Galaxy A7. The sluggish performance of the Nokia 8.1 really detracts from the overall experience, which ultimately loses it some points up against some stiff competition at this price.”

As with any leak it’s worth taking this with a hefty pinch of salt until the device is properly confirmed by HMD.

