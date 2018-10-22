It looks like the Nokia X7 will get an international release after all, arriving in the UK, US, and other global territories in the form of the Nokia 8.1. Better still, leaked Nokia 8.1 benchmarks give us our best idea yet of what specs the handset will offer.

There aren’t really any surprises, though. The recently spied Nokia X7 Geekbench listing was shared on Twitter by user @bang_gogo_ and points to the device being virtually identical to the just-announced X7 – meaning the rumoured Nokia 7.1 Plus might not arrive until 2019.

That means it’s likely to pack a mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood, with the leak allegedly revealing a 1841 single-clock score and a 5807 multi-core score. This isn’t overly impressive, as the older Nokia 8 – which presumably the 8.1 is meant to improve on – came with Qualcomm’s then high-end flagship processor, the Snapdragon 835.

Related: Best Android phones

Assuming the Nokia 8.1 is essentially a re-hashed X7 – which is what various sources are saying – other key specs should include a 6.2-inch Full HD LCD display and the option of 64GB or 128GB of on-board storage (with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, respectively).

However, a major difference between the X7 and the Nokia 8.1 is that the latter looks set to ship with Android 9.0 Pie, the latest version of Google’s mobile OS. The X7, as it’s being released exclusively in China, features a custom version of the older Android Oreo designed to meet regulatory requirements.

Elsewhere, there’s likely to be a dual camera setup on the rear of the Nokia 8.1 – a 12-megapixel primary lens being augmented by a 13-megapixel depth sensors – and the requisite front ‘selfie cam’.

The Nokia 8.1 is expected to be officially introduced by parent company HMD Global in the near future.

What do you make of the Nokia 8.1? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.