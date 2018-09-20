Nokia 7.1 Plus breaks cover offering Zeiss-infused dual camera

Is it just us, or is it getting a little harder to keep track of all the Nokia-branded phones from HMD Global? Hot on the heels of the Nokia 5.1 Plus and 6.1 Plus, it appears the Nokia 7.1 might be next in line.

Images posted online this week show a larger smartphone with a slim notch and a large button-less chin. On the glass-coated back there’s a dual camera set-up with Carl Zeiss lenses and a fingerprint sensor.

While the handset does bear more than a slight resemblance to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, there are some slight design and feature variances, such as the aforementioned Zeiss branding.

In terms of expected specs, the Nokia 7.1 Plus’s 19:9 display will likely rock a 1080 x 2280 FHD+ display, while the heavy lifting is expected to be done by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and up to 4GB RAM.

It’ll have the Android One version of Android 9 Pie according to an Android Police report, while it could offer up to 128GB of built-in storage, augmented by SD card support.

If and when we’ll see the Nokia 7.1 Plus (likely to be branded Nokia X7 in China) show up on UK soil remains to be seen, but Nokia has been launching many of its mid-rangers with the Indian and Chinese markets in mind.

Of course, many UK-based smartphone fans are focused on the arrival of the true flagship Nokia 9 smartphone that’s been rumoured throughout 2018. Time is running out for this device to enter the field of play before the end of the year.

The images today come via My Smart Price (via Android Central), which has been behind a number of recent leaks of gadgets like the Surface Laptop 2 and the Google Home Hub smart display. We suspect these pics are on the money.

