The Nokia 6.2 could be the Xiaomi Mi A3 rival we’ve been waiting for: here’s why

Specs for HMD’s latest fabled mid-range champion, the Nokia 6.2, have appeared online lending fresh credence to rumblings the firm is working on a Xiaomi Mi A3 and Motorola One Vision rival.

The leak appeared on the IThome website on Monday which published basic Nokia 6.2 specs information it obtained from “sources familiar with the matter.

We’d take the leak with a pinch of salt given that we’ve never heard of the source before, but if the information does indeed turn out to be accurate it could be a solid mid-range phone.

The report suggests the Nokia 6.2 will run using a, slightly old, Snapdragon 660 CPU and robust 4/6GB of RAM. The 6-inch AMOLED screen will also apparently offer a super sharp 2280 x 1080p resolution, which is pretty good considering the quoted 4GB/€156 – 6GB/€195 price.

The triple camera setup quoted in the report also looks fairly competitive. It claims the Nokia 6.2 will feature an undisclosed triple sensor setup that combines 20-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel parts.

Outside of the use of a two year old CPU, the specs put it on a par with the Xiaomi Mi A3 and Motorola One Vision – which is currently one of Trusted Reviews’ favourite mid-range phones.

The leak follows a separate report from NokiaPowerUser earlier this week suggesting HMD plans to release two new mid-range smartphones: the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. The leak generally listed similar specs but suggested one of the phones will use the same 48-megapixel camera sensor seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

None of the reports made any reference to what software the phones will feature. Past Nokia devices, such as the recently launched Nokia 2.2’s, use of clean versions of Android has been a key selling point.

We’d like to see the Nokia 6.2 enroll in the Android One programme, as the 2.2 has. This is a standard set by Google that guarantees phones will be updated to at least two new versions of Android and run clean installs of the OS.

