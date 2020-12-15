The Nokia 5.4 boasts a 48-megapixel quad camera for under €200

HMD Global unveiled the latest Nokia phone today, and it comes with a major camera upgrade over its predecessor.

The Nokia 5.4 is the follow up to the Nokia 5.3. While the 5.4 doesn’t appear to stray too far from the 5.3’s design, there have been some clear upgrades in the camera department.

HMD Global has switched out the 5.3’s 13-megapixel quad camera for a larger 48-megapixel quad setup. Even the front camera has seen a boost, doubling from 8MP to 16MP. Both the front and rear sensors on the 5.4 offer zero shutter lag thanks to their new chipset, along with portrait effects, a night mode and custom watermarks.

The latter is a particularly interesting update, as Nokia has designed this phone with your “side hustle” in mind. A watermark feature is a small addition that could come in handy for smartphone photographers and designers.

The phone also records video in 1080p at 60fps and includes a cinema mode, image stabilisation and colour grading.

The Nokia 5.4 boasts a 6.39-inch HD+ LCD display and comes with a screen protector. The punch hole camera on the front allows for smaller bezels and a pocket-sized design without compromising on screen space.

The handset is thin and durable according to HMD Global. It comes in two colours – Polar Night and Dusk – inspired by Nordic nature and designed to evoke the Aurora Borealis. Both colours were popular on the higher-end Nokia 8.3 5G.

The Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chipset. This allows the smartphone to take advantage of Qualcomm’s 3rd gen AI engine, as well as an impressive battery life of up to two days.

The battery itself is 4,000mAh and supports Nokia’s 18W fast wall charger and its 18W fast car charger, both of which are compatible up to the top of Nokia’s mobile range.

The phone will come with Android 10 out of the box, but is set to receive an upgrade to Android 11 in the first quarter of 2021.

The Nokia 5.4 is expected to launch in Europe early next year for a price of €189, with UK pricing to be confirmed. HMD Global has also announced two cases to protect the phone, the Nokia Clear Case and the Nokia 5.4 Grip and Stand case, with pricing still to be confirmed for both.