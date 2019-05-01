The Nokia 4.2 has a release date and price

Back in February, HMD Global did its new annual tradition of revealing a whole flurry of Nokia-branded handsets. This year, five phones were unveiled and now the mid-range Nokia 4.2 has a US release date and price. It’s available for pre-order today, and will begin shipping in two weeks’ time on May 14, priced at $189.

That’s actually $10 cheaper than we heard at the time, which is a pleasant surprise, even if a 5% price cut isn’t exactly the world’s biggest saving.

Related: Best cheap phones

HMD Global says that “the classy, sculpted-glass design and selfie-notch display offer beauty on the outside and it’s not just skin-deep,” highlighting features like its dual-camera array, biometric face unlock and adoption of Android 9 Pie.

All decent features, but cuts have to be made somewhere for a phone coming in at around £145, and the Nokia 4.2 won’t be setting any speed records. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 439 processor backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The 5.71-inch screen is set to a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 3000mAh battery keeps everything ticking along.

Related: Best Android phones

One interesting quirk: the Nokia 4.2 is one of the first phones to come with a dedicated Google Assistant button, meaning that you can summon Google’s helpful AI at any time to open up the microphone and try to decode your words. Fully embracing the Google way of doing things, the Nokia 4.2 is also an Android One device, meaning the company pledges to provide monthly security updates.

Although the US release date isn’t far away, HMD Global hasn’t yet stated when this plucky handset will be making its way to the UK and Europe.

Does the Nokia 4.2 look like a mid-range winner to you, or do people need more oomph in 2019? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.