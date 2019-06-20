Forget the Moto G, the Nokia 3.2 is out in the UK and it’s less than £130

Nokia’s latest super affordable rival to the Moto G, the Nokia 3.2, is finally on sale in the UK retailing for a modest £129.99.

The Nokia 3.2 comes with a massive 6.26-inch HD+ display – the largest to grace a Nokia smartphone – making it ideal for streaming TV and movies on the go. The other key selling points are its quoted two-day battery life and dedicated Google Assistant button, which has a few nifty features.

Read our review of the Nokia 3

You can double press the button to get a quick visual overview of your day with smart personalised suggestions or press and hold the button to activate walkie-talkie mode and tell Google Assistant to wait and process longer questions.

The device comes loaded with Android 9 Pie, giving you access to the latest Android features including Adaptive Battery – a smart little feature that learns how you use your phone and uses this data to prioritise and increase power for specific apps and processes. The phone is also reinforced with Android One, ensuring that your 3.2 will have good storage and battery life and a guaranteed three years of monthly security patches and two years of major OS updates during the phone’s lifetime.

The Nokia 3.2 comes with plenty more smart AI features too. Biometric face unlock lets you unlock your phone hands free. You can also opt in to let Google Assistant listen when your phone is unlocked – giving you the option to set timers, schedule reminders, play music and ask questions without even crossing the room.

Outside of the is the specs are fairly standard for an affordable phone. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and comes with us to 32GB of built-in storage.

The Nokia 3.2 is available to buy now from Amazon, John Lewis Partnership, Argos and AO. The smartphone comes in two colours – Black and Steel – and retails for £129.99.