Nokia 2.2 unveiled: Unskinned Android Q and face unlock for €99? Sign us up

Nokia has unveiled its latest super affordable Android One smartphone, the Nokia 2.2 and boy does it look like a great value smartphone.

The Nokia 2.2 was unveiled on Thursday. The phone targets the budget end of the market with pricing starting at €99 (roughly £88). As well as being part of Android One, the phone also has a few nifty “AI” features, including face unlock.

HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas listed the two features as key differentiators for the Nokia 2.2.

“We believe that the latest and greatest innovations in the industry should be available for everyone. With the Nokia 2.2, we’ve brought the pinnacle of AI experiences to more people than ever before,” he said.

“And including features like biometric face unlock with liveliness detection adding extra security to your phone, AI imaging, Google Lens and Google Assistant at the press of a button, we aim to revolutionise the way our fans interact with the phone.”

For us here at Trusted Reviews, the use of Android One is more important, however. Android One is an initiative by Google that helps companies install clean, unaltered versions of Android onto phones. The branding guarantees the Nokia 2.2 will be upgraded to new versions of Android for at least two years and receive security upgrades for three. Nokia has confirmed the phone is “Android Q ready”.

This is a rarity in the affordable end of the smartphone market. Traditionally Motorola has been one of the only other phone makers to give similar guarantees around software updates for its affordable handsets.

Outside of this the Nokia 2.2 has fairly by the numbers specifications. It’ll be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 CPU and be available with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The specs will be fine for basic tasks but don’t expect it to handle demanding tasks, like 3D gaming.

You’ll also find a 5.7-inch, HD+ resolution screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The only thing special about these specs are that it will reportedly offer 400 nits max brightness, which is solid for an affordable phone and will help it remain usable in bright sunlight.

Camera-wise you’ll get a basic 13-megapixel snapper on the back and 5-megapixel front camera selfies and video calls.

Sadly Nokia hasn’t given the Nokia 2.2 a firm UK release date. We’ll update this article the moment we get one.