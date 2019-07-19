Nokia 2.2 goes on sale: £99 Android One Moto G rival takes centre stage

The Nokia 2.2 Android smartphone has gone on sale in the UK, retailing for a modest £99.99.

The Nokia 2.2 went on sale at Carphone Warehouse and Amazon today and is being pitched as the ultimate “cheap” Android phone. We haven’t had a chance to review the handset yet, but it on paper has some pretty decent specs and features considering its £100 price tag.

The biggest of these is its inclusion in the Android One programme. Android One is a Google backed initiative designed to help companies install clean, unaltered versions of Android onto phones.

This means the Nokia 2.2 will be blissfully bloatware and duplicate application free. As an added bonus, it also guarantees the phone will be upgraded to at least two new versions of Android, offering a level of future proof that’s missing on most affordable blowers.

Nokia owner HMD Global general manager of UK and Ireland Sarah Edge listed the phones Android One software as a key selling point.

“Nokia 2.2 joins our Android One family, and like all Nokia smartphones, offers an experience that stays fresh longer. With two years of OS updates and three years’ of monthly security updates guaranteed, Nokia 2.2 is Android Q ready and will just keep getting better,” she said.

This makes the Nokia 2.2 significantly more future proof than its arch-rival, the Moto G7 Play, which has a similarly clean Android install, but isn’t formerly part of the One initiative.

The only other semi-interesting feature is the Nokia 2.2’s “AI” button, which can be used to activate a number of nifty Android features.

“Including features like biometric face unlock with liveliness detection adding extra security to your phone, AI imaging, Google Lens and Google Assistant at the press of a button, we aim to revolutionise the way our fans interact with the phone,” explained Edge.

Outside of this the Nokia 2.2 has fairly by the numbers specs for a phone this price. Under the hood it’s powered by a basic MediaTek Helio A22 CPU and either 2GB or 3GB of RAM depending on which configuration you get.

Up front you’ll find a 5.1-inch, HD+ resolution screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 5-megapixel front camera. Round back there’s a bare-bones 13-megapixel single sensor rear camera. The lack of a dual-sensor rear camera will upset some people but, outside of the Vodafone Smart V10, the tech is still rare at this price, so its absence is more than forgivable.

