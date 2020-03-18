One of Nokia’s cheapest phones is now getting Android 10

Nokia has announced that Android 10 is being rolled out to one of the cheapest phones on its roster, fulfilling its promise of longer term software support.

The chief product officer of HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, announced via Twitter that the £79 Nokia 2.2 will receive the update to Android 10 − with other devices to follow shortly afterwards.

Android 10 was first released in September 2019, while the Nokia 2.2 was released several months prior, in June 2019, so we’re pleased to see the software is now making its way over.

Since Nokia was taken over by HMD Global, the brand has been keen to stress its close relationship with Google and its determination to install software updates for at least two years after each handset is launched, no matter how cheap it is, so it’s encouraging to see that this ambition is being reached.

But what reasons are there to upgrade to this latest operating system?

In our review of Android 10, we highlighted a few key features: Dark Theme, which gives a system-wide black-and-grey colour palette to your software if you need to rest your eyes; Live Transcribe, an incredibly handy tool which converts speech to text in real-time for very efficient note-taking; and Focus Mode, which lets you silence apps for a given period of time if you need to work without distractions.

However, overall we felt that the changes were minor rather than revolutionary, and a few tweaks were still necessary at the time of reviewing.

While our attention was drawn towards the lower-end of Nokia’s range with today’s news, there is word that the brand is preparing a new flagship. Thought to be called the Nokia 9.2 PureView, the device isn’t expected to be released until autumn 2020, but we can’t wait to see how it follows up on the intriguing penta-lens camera system of the Nokia 9 PureView.

