Nokia 10 PureView: Release date, price, specs and more

It’s been a while since we’ve had a true Nokia flagship, with owners HMD Global focusing on the budget and mid-range over the past couple of years. However, a new Nokia 10 PureView looks like it’s on its way.

Despite the lack of a flagship, Nokia has been far from coasting in 2020. The company announced the brand’s first ever 5G phone back in March – the Nokia 8.3 – and has continued to release extremely affordable Android One smartphones. However, this move has left a Nokia flagship shaped hole in our hearts, leaving us looking forward to an impending Nokia 10 PureView.

The last Nokia flagship – Nokia 9 PureView – was eye-catching for its unique five camera setup on the back as well as offering other flagship features like wireless charging and HDR. Let’s take a look at what exciting features a 2020 Nokia flagship could bring.

Nokia 10 PureView release date

A report from NokiaPowerUser indicates the new Nokia flagship will be heading into the hands of customers in the second half of 2021.

The interest in the prospect of a new Nokia flagship coming sooner rather than later grew earlier this month due to a new leaked internal document. The document speaks about Nokia’s phone strategy, with a new “Nokia 10” being the only phone referenced in the text.

Nokia 10 PureView price

You’d think flagship phone would mean flagship prices but, with the Nokia 9 PureView only costing £549, we aren’t expecting the 10 PureView to break the bank.

While an increase in price wouldn’t be a surprise, don’t expect to have to fork out upwards of £800-£900 for the best Nokia has to offer when its new flagship finally comes around. However, nothing has been confirmed yet so the company could surprise us with some ultra-premium features and a pricier cost to match.

Nokia 10 PureView specs

With Nokia 10 PureView still far from announced, detailed specification information remains thin on the ground. However, NokiaPowerUser has reported some initial murmurings.

The new Nokia 10 device is expected to feature Qualcomm’s next flagship chip – the Snapdragon 875. Such a change could point towards the aforementioned price increase, as this would see Nokia opt for a cutting edge processor.

The move would be in contrast to the Nokia 9 PureView which chose the Snapdragon 845 chip which, at the time, was Qualcomm’s flagship from the previous year.

The recent leaked internal Nokia document showcased how much the company values relationship with Google, so we can expect the new flagship to offer a similar clean Android experience that its phones have over recent years. Nokia’s next flagship would seem extremely likely to be part of the Android One programme, like the Nokia 9 PureView.

Nokia 10 PureView design

While rumours are thin on the ground regarding in-depth info on the design of the upcoming Nokia flagship – and if it’ll see a return to the unique five camera sensor setup of its predecessor – there is a tidbit or two.

Nokia’s next flagship is expected to feature a stainless steel, much like the Nokia 8 Sirocco and many other modern devices. The Nokia 10 could also adopt a similar edge-to-edge display, as the Sirocco did.

There aren’t any rumours regarding display resolution, refresh rate and other features just yet. However, it is expected that the Nokia 10 PureView will come equipped with a Sapphire glass display.

