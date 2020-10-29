Nokia 10 flagship may have been revealed by leaked document

Over recent years, the legendary Nokia name has continued to live on via HMD Global. It’s been a while since we saw the company’s previous Nokia 9 PureView flagship but a Nokia 10 could now be on the way.

While Nokia’s previous flagship was revealed way back in March 2019, the company hasn’t been standing still. Nokia revealed its first 5G phone, the Nokia 8.3, earlier this year. 5G is exciting and all but we’ve ready for a new Nokia flagship and a leaked document hints that’s exactly what’s on the card.

According to Nokiamob, the leaked document suggests we can expect a Nokia 10 some time down the road. This device’s name would differ from the typical decimalised style Nokia tends to use for its naming conventions – with a Nokia 9.2 PureView previously expected to be on the way.

The internal document includes a section prohibiting commenting on rumours around the Nokia 10, the only phone mentioned in the document and given these restrictions.

While the prospect of a new Nokia flagship will be the portion of this document that pricks the ear of mobile fans, the document primarily focuses on the company’s ongoing relationship with Google.

Nokia phones of late have been part of Google’s Android One program and HMD Global has received direct investment from Google. In an effort to keep these strong ties going, the internal document mentions four particular Google-related goals:

“To promote our smartphones with the latest Google innovations.”

“The Google innovation pipeline is particularly well suited to an always on, fan engagement approach.”

“We can attract new users and increase our product value for existing users.”

“This will only happen if we become masters of the Google offer.”

Given all that, we can expect the eventual Nokia 10 to continue to take advantage of HMD Global’s ongoing relationship with Google – which is good news for fans of a clean Android experience and bloatware-less phones.

