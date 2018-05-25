Nokia 1 arrives as the first Android One phone to land in the UK

The Nokia 1 has arrived in the UK as the first smartphone running Android One available on these shores.

Android One is Google’s lightweight OS designed for entry-level smartphones and the Nokia 1 is certainly that.

The phone is powered by a Mediatek chip and 1GB of RAM. The 4.5-inch display with an 854 x 480 and just 8GB of storage. The cameras are 5-megapixels and 2-megapixels and there’s a 2,150mAh battery.

However, those specs will be less taxed by the inclusion of Android One, which features pared back versions of the YouTube, Google Maps, Chrome, Gmail and Google Assistant.

Announced at WWDC back in February, the phone does support 4G, micro USB charging and has swappable rear cases.

The phone, built by HMD Global and featuring the Nokia branding under license, is £79 to buy on pay-as-you-go on the major UK networks.

Earlier this month we reported Nokia had returned to the top five smartphone sellers in Europe. The company is trailing Samsung, Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi, but has leapfrogged big names like LG, Motorola and HTC. It sold a total of 1.6 million units in the first three months of 2018.

