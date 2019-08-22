Apple appears to be planning some crowd-pleasing moves in the coming year. A much-desired noise-cancelling version of the AirPods appears to be in the pipeline, as well as a less expensive Apple HomePod follow-up.

Apple is expected to introduce the AirPods 3 and HomePod 2 in 2020 – and it’s looking like they are going to address some of the previous iterations’ biggest complaints.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is currently working on the AirPods 3, with the new model being priced above the current £159.99 ($159.99) of the AirPods 2019. The price increase may be worth it, though. The AirPods 3 will reportedly add water resistance and noise-cancelling.

A HomePod 2 is reportedly also in the works for 2020. The second edition of Apple’s costly first attempt at as smart speaker (£279.99) will apparently try to be a little more accessible.

The HomePod 2 is apparently set to be priced at around $150-$200. A direct conversion would set the price around £123-£164 in the UK but − as we’ve seen with the AirPods – we usually end up with the same number, only with a £ symbol at the front.

Even if the HomePod 2 was £200 though, that would still represent an £80 drop for UK-based Apple fans, which is not to be sniffed at.

There will reportedly also be a reduction in the number of tweeters featured in the speaker. The HomePod 2 will have only two tweeters, as opposed to the the seven in the original.

While we wait on the new audio products from Apple, the company has been in the news recently for its newest product – the Apple Card.

As iPhone users in the US start to apply for the credit card, Apple had some strange advice for those getting the card. According to Apple, the physical Apple Card should be kept away from leather, denim, other credit cards and a whole host of cleaning products, in order to avoid damage.

