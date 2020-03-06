No Time To Dial? Latest Bond gadget is a Nokia smartphone

Nokia has announced that its new smartphone will be featured in the upcoming 007 film No Time To Die. But has it got a hidden special ability?

A Nokia will be the phone of choice for a double-0 secret agent − and what’s more, it will be the brand’s first-ever 5G device.

The name of the handset hasn’t yet been confirmed, although it could possibly be the Nokia 9.2, but it will first be unveiled in an upcoming advert set to be released on March 8.

Judging from the publicity shots, featuring actor Lashana Lynch, it appears that the rear of the phone will boast three camera sensors and a fingerprint scanner.

The partnership was first teased in the above tweet from HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas. And fans of the brand will be pleased to know that there will be two further appearances of Nokia phones in the film − namely the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 3310.

While product placement is hardly new to the James Bond franchise − just think of Aston Martin cars or Omega watches for starters − recent tie-ins have often been more everyday than luxury, with 007 driving a Ford rental car in Casino Royale and taking a swig from a bottle of Heineken in Skyfall.

But could Nokia’s new smartphone double up as a spy gadget as well? If so, surely indestructibility will be the ace up its sleeve based on the Finnish brand’s reputation for hardy devices.

Unfortunately for Bond fans, it was recently announced that the release of No Time To Die will be delayed from its previously announced April release due to the spread of coronavirus; the new release dates are set as November 12 in the UK and November 25 in the United States.

