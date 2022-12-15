No Steam Deck Pro, but a sequel will come when the time is right

The Valve Steam Deck handheld PC gaming machine is arguably the gaming success story of 2022, in fact it won the Best Console gong at the Trusted Reviews Awards back in September.

Many have asked whether there may be a Pro version of the device that offers a more premium experience via enhanced tech specs. Some thinking of investing in a Steam Deck might even be worried about that possibility.

Save £100 on a Switch OLED bundle Grab a Switch OLED with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for free, then add The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for just £20. Argos

Save £100

Now £329.99 View Deal

Well the good news is, Valve doesn’t plan on fragmenting the generations. While there will be a Steam Deck 2, it won’t be for a while and won’t be until the improvements are befitting of a proper sequel.

In an enlightening interview with The Verge, Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais set the record straight. Griffais says that the status quo is advantageous for all concerned, especially developers who know what they need to target for a game to run well on the Steam Deck.

He said: “Right now the fact that all the Steam Decks can play the same games and that we have one target for users to understand what kind of performance level to expect when you’re playing and for developers to understand what to target… there’s a lot of value in having that one spec.

“I think we’ll opt to keep the one performance level for a little bit longer, and only look at changing the performance level when there is a significant gain to be had.”

Elsewhere in the the interview, which is definitely worth a read, there are hints over a Steam Controller 2, easier battery replacements for the Steam Deck, a fix for Bluetooth audio lag, a quick fix for the noisy fan, and loads more. While there won’t be a Pro version, it’s possible there’ll be hardware tweaks mid-generation to perfect a near-perfect debut.

Have you grabbed a Steam Deck this year? Is it rocking your world? Share your impressions @trustedreviews on Twitter.