No more free baseball as Apple’s live MLB coverage goes behind paywall

The new Major League Baseball season is just around the corner and Apple has announced its plans for the return of its weekly Friday Night Baseball live games.

Unfortunately, while the games were free to air on the Apple TV app last year, this year you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription to tune in.

Currently Apple TV+ is £6.99 a month or £69.99 a year so if you’ve been used to settling down in front of the TV for some free baseball every Friday night, you’ll have to stump up some cash this season.

Apple did say at the time the free games were a “limited time offer” but you’ll need to have a subscription if you plan on tuning into the curtain raiser between the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs before San Diego Padres at the Atlanta Braves on April 7.

The double headers were a popular fixture of the coverage this year, as Apple began its expansion into broadcasting live sports via its streaming platform. There’ll be 25 more doubleheaders to enjoy this season in 60 countries, with no local blackouts for fans in the local areas.

There’ll also be plenty of accompanying content including the First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week shows.

“We can’t wait for ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to start up again, and we’re excited for fans to experience everything new we’re bringing this season,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services in a newsroom post.

“Apple TV+ truly has something for everyone, from two live baseball games every Friday night, to an incredible slate of award-winning original films and series — there’s never been a better time to sign up.”

Since launching its baseball coverage last year, Apple has also begun broadcasting Major League Soccer and is the host for the MLS Season Pass, which requires an additional subscription fee.