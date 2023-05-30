No Man’s Sky teased for Apple WWDC announcement

Apple could be set to announce No Man’s Sky for iPad and Mac at its WWDC keynote on June 5.

Sean Murray, founded of No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games, has tweeted a single emoji that would appear to speak volumes:

Murray tweeted a single Apple emoji, which would seem almost certain to relate to a firm launch for the company’s ambitious sci-fi sandbox game No Man’s Sky at WWDC. The game sees you exploring, mining, trading, and fighting through a vast procedurally generated universe.

As MacRumors notes, Apple announced that the game would be coming to Mac at last year’s WWDC, and that it would be the first game to utilise the company’s DLSS-like MetalFX Upscaling software. However, a firm release date was not forthcoming, and the promise of a launch before the end of 2022 didn’t come true.

It seems like a safe bet that Hello Games will be announcing said release date on Monday. Who knows, it might even be one of those ‘available now’ situations that Apple likes to pull.

Given that WWDC 2023 is widely expected to see Apple announcing its hotly anticipated AR/VR platform, we could even see No Man’s Sky used as a showcase for the new system’s immersive gaming potential. The game is already something of a VR showcase on PC and PlayStation VR, so it would be a natural fit.

Hello Games has already published three games to the App Store, including two slick autorunners under the Joe Danger banner, and the polished Apple Arcade adventure The Last Campfire. It clearly has a strong relationship with Apple.