Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

No Man’s Sky teased for Apple WWDC announcement

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple could be set to announce No Man’s Sky for iPad and Mac at its WWDC keynote on June 5.

Sean Murray, founded of No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games, has tweeted a single emoji that would appear to speak volumes:

Murray tweeted a single Apple emoji, which would seem almost certain to relate to a firm launch for the company’s ambitious sci-fi sandbox game No Man’s Sky at WWDC. The game sees you exploring, mining, trading, and fighting through a vast procedurally generated universe.

As MacRumors notes, Apple announced that the game would be coming to Mac at last year’s WWDC, and that it would be the first game to utilise the company’s DLSS-like MetalFX Upscaling software. However, a firm release date was not forthcoming, and the promise of a launch before the end of 2022 didn’t come true.

A ‘like new’ iPhone 13 Pro for only £649

A ‘like new’ iPhone 13 Pro for only £649

GiffGaff’s refurbished department is offering this incredible deal on the good-as-new iPhone 13 Pro, an excellent phone, at a shockingly low price.

  • GiffGaff
  • Only £649
View Deal

It seems like a safe bet that Hello Games will be announcing said release date on Monday. Who knows, it might even be one of those ‘available now’ situations that Apple likes to pull.

Given that WWDC 2023 is widely expected to see Apple announcing its hotly anticipated AR/VR platform, we could even see No Man’s Sky used as a showcase for the new system’s immersive gaming potential. The game is already something of a VR showcase on PC and PlayStation VR, so it would be a natural fit.

Hello Games has already published three games to the App Store, including two slick autorunners under the Joe Danger banner, and the polished Apple Arcade adventure The Last Campfire. It clearly has a strong relationship with Apple.

You might like…

Best VR headset 2023: Our top picks for virtual reality

Best VR headset 2023: Our top picks for virtual reality

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
PlayStation VR 2 Review

PlayStation VR 2 Review

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest Pro: What are the big differences?

PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest Pro: What are the big differences?

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.