No Man’s Sky players have built incredible cyberpunk city ahead of Beyond

No Man Sky has grown quite a bit since the launch back in 2016. It’s about to grow a whole lot more with the release of No Man’s Sky Beyond this week, but some players weren’t willing to wait for the future, and have instead created a cyberpunk vision of the future inside the game right now.

Building wasn’t part of the original game, and were introduced in the Foundation update. They’ve let players come together to build, and that’s led to the below video, which is really worth watching.

Replicant City was made by using glitch building, a technique within the game that lets players build several objects pushed together for more detailed creations.

It’s a huge creation, but as it was built by several players on the PlayStation 4 it’s actually run up against one of the biggest enemies for No Man’s Sky builders: the computing power of the PlayStation 4 itself, which forced them to cut back on the build so that the neon-soaked city could exist without killing the PS4’s of all who gazed upon it.

“As a group, we tend to all have grandiose ideas, that…our PS4s just can’t handle,” said one of the builders, ER Burroughs, in an interview with Polygon. “We often overbuild, then reduce the number of parts, down to what is only necessary to convey the idea.”

ER Burroughs, along with the other builders, Action Pants Gaming, JC Hysteria and Boid Gaming, have said that they will release the coordinates for the city when Beyond launches so that players — on the PS4 at least — can visit the city for themselves.

No Man’s Sky Beyond will be adding in virtual reality support too, so you can experience the city in virtual reality.

