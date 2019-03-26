It’s a pity that space exploration game No Man’s Sky didn’t launch in the kind of shape its in now. While we liked it when we originally reviewed it, since release its been given all the features that should have been there on day one and is belatedly living up to its promise.

And now developer Hello Games is going beyond that promise and giving something that few asked for but makes perfect sense: virtual reality support.

All the major platforms are supported, so it doesn’t matter if you’re running an Oculus Rift or a HTC Vive on PC, or a PSVR on PlayStation 4. The update is free and will be coming with the No Man’s Sky Beyond update which is coming out this summer.

“As creators of No Man’s Sky, we are in love with everything sci-fi. Virtual reality feels like a science fiction become real, and has always seemed like a perfect fit for this futuristic game of ours,” the founder of Hello Games Sean Murray wrote in a post announcing the new mode.

“It’s completely unique to land on a world that no-one has ever seen before and to really feel as if you’re there, and the team has worked so hard to make this a true VR experience rather than a port.”

Crucially, the virtual reality version of No Man’s Sky is not a seperate mode, but the whole game in VR – like how players could play all of Resident Evil 7. Brilliantly, it’ll work in the upcoming multiplayer mode too, even if you’re playing with your TV-based counterparts.

“By bringing full VR support, for free, to the millions of players already playing the game, No Man’s Sky will become perhaps the most owned VR title when released,” Murray writes. “This amazes us, and is utterly humbling. The team is working so hard to live up to the expectations that creates.”

Alongside multiplayer and virtual reality, Hello Games teased one other major feature with the Beyond update, but wouldn’t be drawn on what it is for now. Watch this space.

Will No Man’s Sky be a VR gamechanger? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.