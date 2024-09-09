Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

No Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year, just a new colour

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has decided to roll with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for now, rather than launch a third generation product.

In a precedent-breaking announcement during the company’s September 9 keynote, the company simply introduced a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 colour option called Satin Black.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was revealed one year ago in September 2023, 12 months after the original Apple Watch Ultra arrived in September 2022. The new model introduced a brighter display, a new chip, and improved ultra wideband capabilities. It was not considered a large upgrade.

2024 will not see the expected hardware update. The decision may be greeted enthusiastically by owners of the first and second generation devices, particularly the latter whose devices will remain the most recent available heading into another year.

Whether the new colourway, launching at the same starting price of $799, is enough to convince those who’ve held off for now remains to be seen. However, it’s good that Apple is enabling such a luxury device to stand on its own two feet for more than a year.

Some observers have argued that it is not necessary to launch new Apple Watch models every year, because, unlike smartphones, watches are items not commonly replaced. Recent Apple Watch launches have also failed to be significantly different from their predecessors, making the range appear somewhat stale.

Additionally, considering the Apple Watch Ultra range is billed as highly durable and long lasting against the elements, a third launch in as manay years may have undermined that sentiment somewhat. Apple also may have felt unable to bring advancements worthy of a new generation and as decided to keep the Ultra 3 back for another time – probably late 2024.

Rumours in recent months have suggested Apple wasn’t on track in its efforts to bring potentially game-changing features like a dedicated, non-invasive blood glucose monitor and a blood pressure monitor to its smartwatches. They may have debuted in the Ultra range first and foremost.

Either way, the Apple Watch Series 10, with its larger and thinner OLED display will be the only new smartwatch hardware Apple will bring to the fray in 2024.

