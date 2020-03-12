Nintendo’s newest Switch Lite colour scheme is officially open for pre-order

Nintendo has introduced a new salmon pink shade to its colourful Switch Lite lineup – and you can pre-order the console now.

The new colour – named Coral – has officially been added to the Nintendo Store and Game’s website. The blush pink shade joins Yellow, Gray, Turquoise and the Zacian & Zamazenta edition console in Nintendo’s Switch Lite range, fitting in perfectly with the existing pastel colour schemes.

While this isn’t the first we’ve heard of a Coral Switch, it is the first confirmation that the console will be coming to the UK.

Japan is still set to get the Coral Switch first, with the console arriving March 20. That’s just in time for the launch of Nintendo’s highly anticipated Switch exclusive Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

US fans will get the device next on April 3, with those of us in Europe and Australia forced to wait over a month for the Coral console to hit shelves on April 24.

Nintendo also has an Animal Crossing themed Switch coming out this Spring, but this console has fallen victim to delays. While the latest Animal Crossing game will arrive on March 20, the Animal Crossing themed Switch is expected to be delayed until April 17. Basically, if you’re hoping to get either of these new consoles bundled with New Horizons, you should prepare yourself for a bit of a wait.

In our review of the Nintendo Switch Lite, Trusted Reviews Games Writer Jade King wrote:

The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling. However, the sacrifice of docked play will be a deal-breaker for some. If you’re yet to purchase a Switch, though, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer.

You can currently pre-order the Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral on the Nintendo UK Store and through Game‘s website. The console is priced at £199 – the same as the previous colours – with both sites offering free delivery with each order.

