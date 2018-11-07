YouTube app for Nintendo Switch could finally be imminent

An official YouTube app may finally launch on the Nintendo Switch console on November 8, according to reports.

Evidence of the app has been spotted within a list of suggested apps on the Nintendo of America website. It’s not yet possible to install the app, but the listing appears to confirm a November 8 launch.

Gamers on the Reset Era forum, where the listing was first reported, earned a mixed response from Switch fans, some were more enthused by the pending launch than others.

Member GRW810 wrote: “As much as Nintendo have pushed Switch as a primarily gaming device, I’d get so much use out of YouTube. PCs/TVs are great but stationary. Mobiles are portable but screens are tiny. Switch would be an ideal middle ground.”

Meanwhile, Nuclear Muffin added: “Ehh? Cool I suppose. I’m sure it’ll be handy at some point, but it’s hardly a big deal when YouTube runs on literally every single modern media device known to man.”

Regardless of levels of excitement, the arrival of YouTube is an anticipated feature, precisely because it’s available on ‘every single modern media device known to an’ as Nuclear Muffin says.

Some Switch owners are still waiting on a potential Netflix app that would open doors for the console as a more streaming-friendly device.

Neither side is making many noises in this department. Nintendo says more streaming services may arrive “in due time.” Netflix points out that it has a “great relationship” with Nintendo, which could see Netflix arrive at some point.

We’ll update this post if Nintendo rolls out the app on November 8. Fingers crossed, you folks hoping to watch game walkthroughs on the Switch, before heading back to the game to complete it.

Do you care whether YouTube or Netflix ever arrives on your Switch? Is the Switch your solace away from the distractions of streaming? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.