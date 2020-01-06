This Nintendo Switch wireless charging Joy-Con grip looks amazing

Powercast’s launched a new grip that’ll let you add wireless charging to your Nintendo Switch Joy Con controllers.

The grip was unveiled by the US firm at the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas last night. The grip will let you charge the Joy Cons wirelessly at ranges of up to two feet from the firm’s PowerSpot wireless power transmitter.

The firm hasn’t given firm speeds, but it claims you’ll get 100% battery off an overnight charge, which will be more than enough for most players.

The grip attaches to the Joy Cons and works using RF charging technology. Though this sounds like a small perk, wireless charging will make console gaming on the Switch a lot less faff, removing the need for you to re-dock the Joy Cons to the main tablet section after each game.

It’ll also let you have more than one set charging, if you’ve invested in a second set for four player local play.

Pricing hasn’t been confirmed, though Powermark has pegged the grip for a “spring” 2020 release. It’ll retail exclusively on Amazon when it launches.

The Switch Nintendo Switch grip follows widespread rumblings Nintendo is working on a new, more powerful version of the console for release this year.

Opinion is split if the new console will be called the Nintendo Switch 2 or Switch Pro. But it is believed the console will feature a more powerful Tegra GPU that’ll let it offer 1080p tablet graphics and significantly higher frame rates than the original Switch. The original Switch can only play games at 720p resolutions in tablet mode, by comparison.

The news isn’t official but it would make sense given Nintendo’s past console release strategy. The company launched a tablet only Nintendo Switch Lite last year. It also released multiple variants of its DS handheld back in the day.

Microsoft and Sony are also scheduled to release new consoles this year. The Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PS5 are both scheduled for “holiday 2020” releases.

