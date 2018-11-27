Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle takes a massive price hit

You can pick up a Nintendo Switch console with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for just £320 right now.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have been and gone, but the deals just keep coming. Take this brilliant Switch bundle, for example. Online games retailer 365games is offering the special Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition bundle for £320. You also get £64 worth of player points, which is where things get really interesting. You can spend those on something else at 365 Games. All in, that marks a significant saving on its normal price of £334.99.

Nintendo Switch Smash Bros Ultimate Cyber Monday Deal Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros Ultimate Edition Console This bundle includes a special-edition Nintendo Switch and a download code for the forthcoming Super Smash Bros Ultimate game, and you'll also earn extra Player Points.

Not only does this bundle pack in a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it also features a unique Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch console. The Joy Cons have the famous Smash Bros. insignia across them, while the TV dock has a lovely artistic rendering of the game’s biggest characters on it.

There’s no doubt about it, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the single biggest Switch release of 2018. Nintendo’s brawler throws a dizzying number of recognisable (and not so recognisable) gaming stars into a series of manic arena battles. It’s the kind of big-budget couch multiplayer experience that Nintendo does best.

We’d love to tell you precisely what we think about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at this point, but the truth is it doesn’t hit shops until next week (December 7). Make no mistake though, this is a series with real pedigree. If it doesn’t turn out to be brilliant fun and outstanding value for money, it’ll be the biggest upset of the gaming year.

What we’re saying is, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pre-order is just about as safe a bundle bet as you can get. That’s especially so when there’s an opportunity to save significant money on it.

As part of this offer, 365games is also giving 20% back in Player Points rather than the usual 5%. This amounts to 64,000, which represents £64 worth of money-off vouchers against future purchases. Not bad at all.

