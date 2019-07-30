Nintendo Switch sales in the last quarter are up 13% from last year, showing a strong resistance to the slump consoles usually face when a successor is in the works.

For the April to June quarter of this year, Nintendo sold 2.13 million units – that’s 36.87 million consoles sold in total.

The quarterly revenue for the Nintendo Switch was up 2.4% to 172 billion yen (~£1.3 billion). However, operating profits fell by 10.2% to 27.4 billion yen (~£207 million).

In the “Consolidated Financial Forecast”, Nintendo cited several upcoming titles as factors for the year ahead – including the recently released Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Astral Chain, Link’s Awakening and Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Away from games, Nintendo brought up the September launch of the Nintendo Switch Lite as well as plans to continue to push the wide-ranging library of games offered by the 3DS.

Nintendo manages to squeeze in a small mention for its upcoming mobile releases – Dr. Mario World and Mario Kart Tour – before concluding there is no change to the company’s financial forecasts from its previous report in April.

Nintendo could be able to beat the expected pre-Switch Lite slump with the recent announcement of a revised version of the original Switch.

The revised Switch was announced earlier in July and will be coming out in August – giving consumers little time to lose interest in the original before this new edition hits stores.

Some onlookers were hoping for a “Switch Pro” but instead, the revised Switch modernises rather than supercharges the console we know.

Nintendo hasn’t had the best of weeks. The company has been in the news for ongoing issues of “Joy-Con drift” with the Nintendo Switch – a class action lawsuit is even being prepared. Nintendo did finally respond to the problems this week and is offering to replace affected Joy-Cons for free.

