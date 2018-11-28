Crazy Deal: Super Smash Bros Edition Pro Controller for the lowest price yet

As part of eBay’s massive 15% off sale, you can get the special edition Super Smash Bros Ultimate Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch at the low price of just £55.12 – its cheapest price yet.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can take your gaming skill to a whole new level and right now, being able to nab this special edition for just £55.12 – cheaper than a standard Pro Controller – is an absolute steal. Just use the code PRESENTS at the checkout to nab this incredible offer.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Deal Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – Super Smash Bros Ultimate Edition Don't miss out on this incredible saving for the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Edition of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now at its lowest price yet.

Anyone who has a Nintendo Switch will tell you – it’s one of the best gaming consoles out there for local multiplayer. The fact that you can take the Switch with you wherever you go means that you can dive into some console quality gaming wherever you see fit.

Plenty of Nintendo’s first party games make great use of this set up, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party and the eagerly anticipated Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Related: Post Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Super Smash Bros in particular is a game best played with at least three other people in order to truly appreciate the madness that unfolds on-screen. For that reason, it’s definitely worth keeping an extra controller handy.

Just for the sake of comparison, there was no discount available on this special Pro Controller over Black Friday – making this the best price its been all year. Standard Pro Controllers have an RRP of £59.99 which makes this 15% off discount even better as the Super Smash Edition is sure to become a collector’s item down the line.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Deal Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – Super Smash Bros Ultimate Edition Don't miss out on this incredible saving for the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Edition of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now at its lowest price yet.

Be sure to jump on this deal while it’s still around – any offers surrounding Pro Controllers have a notorious shelf life due to how rarely they come down in price. Just remember to use the code PRESENTS to take full advantage of the 15% off discount that’s available right now.

More Post Black Friday & Cyber Monday content