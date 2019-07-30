Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are live – secure your handheld console now

The Nintendo Switch Lite does’t go on sale for almost two months, but praise the heavens! The eagerly awaited console can now be pre-ordered.

The handheld-only version of the mightily-successful Switch can be reserved on Amazon in the UK and the US ahead of the September 20 release date.

The retailer is offering the system, which has Joy-Cons permanently attached to the body, in gray, yellow, turquoise and a special Zacian and Zamazenta edition. The latter is listed as currently unavailable.

The $199/£199 price tag is a $100/£100 saving on the cost of the regular Switch and the savings are sure to bring a number of new gamers into the fold.

The console will play almost all of the existing games for the system and the battery life is 30% improved over the original model. Arguably, it’s also better for platformers because of the traditional d-pad, in favour of the directional buttons. The 32GB internal storage remains the same and there’s still support for expansion through SD cards.

However, there are trade offs. The screen is smaller, down from 6.2-inches to 5.5-inches. There’s no HD rumble and you won’t be able to hook it up to the television set either. There’s no dock and it doesn’t support the original Switch dock either.

Also, if you want to play any games that make use of motion control and the IR Motion Camera will require you to snap up some external Joy-Cons. To avoid accidentally buying one of these games, there will be a symbol on the back of every game case to tell you whether it supports handheld mode.

However, motion controls have been underused and the vast majority of titles for the Switch – big hitters like Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – are all compatible with the system.

