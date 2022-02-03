Nintendo Switch overtakes Wii in lifetime sales

The Nintendo Switch has now sold more than the Nintendo Wii did over its entire life time.

Nintendo has reported that it sold 10.67 million Switch units during the holiday quarter – that’s October to December – which brings the total Switch units sold to 103.54 million.

Given that the Nintendo Switch has only been on sale for just under five years, and that the Wii required its entire life span to hit 101.63 million units, that’s quite an achievement.

It’s not all good news for Nintendo. Switch sales have dropped 8 percent since the same time last year. But that’s a year that has seen an unprecedented global semiconductor shortage.

This has been playing havoc with rival Sony’s PS5 figures, to name just one obvious example.

Nintendo has taken the opportunity to downgrade its Switch sales forecast for the fiscal year from 24 million it predicted in November to 23 million units.

Still, the Switch OLED having launched and sold 3.99 million units in the same quarter (Nintendo says it “got off to a good start”), and Pokémon Legends: Arceus is fresh on the shelves. It’s not outside the realms of possibility for Nintendo to hit the 4 million total units it needs to meet its new target.

It would certainly help a lot if Nintendo could get that Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel out nice and early in the year.